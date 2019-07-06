Reviewing IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX)’s and Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)’s results

IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) and Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRIDEX Corporation 5 1.31 N/A -1.06 0.00 Lantheus Holdings Inc. 22 3.21 N/A 1.07 23.90

In table 1 we can see IRIDEX Corporation and Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us IRIDEX Corporation and Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRIDEX Corporation 0.00% -52.9% -38.4% Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0.00% 66.5% 9.9%

Volatility & Risk

IRIDEX Corporation has a beta of 1.01 and its 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Lantheus Holdings Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IRIDEX Corporation is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Lantheus Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Lantheus Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than IRIDEX Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for IRIDEX Corporation and Lantheus Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IRIDEX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Lantheus Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $22, with potential downside of -23.40%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.4% of IRIDEX Corporation shares and 96.6% of Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.4% of IRIDEX Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.4% of Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRIDEX Corporation -3.33% 6.71% 1.65% -3.14% -29.17% 4.89% Lantheus Holdings Inc. 2.61% 1.11% 44.73% 70.66% 76.68% 63.13%

For the past year IRIDEX Corporation was less bullish than Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Lantheus Holdings Inc. beats IRIDEX Corporation.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. The company also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium Tl 201 that is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67, which is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company offers Additionally, it is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; 18F LMI 1195 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for assessing cardiac sympathetic nerve function with positron emission tomography; and LMI 1174, which is in pre-clinical development targeted to elastin in the arterial walls and atherosclerotic plaque. The company sells its products to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, and radiopharmacies. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.