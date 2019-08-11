Reviewing IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX)’s and Its Competitors results

IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) is a company in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IRIDEX Corporation has 54.5% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand IRIDEX Corporation has 1.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have IRIDEX Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRIDEX Corporation 0.00% -42.80% -30.50% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing IRIDEX Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio IRIDEX Corporation N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for IRIDEX Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IRIDEX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.83 2.80 2.78

As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 71.89%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of IRIDEX Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRIDEX Corporation -3.64% -22.35% -27.12% -24.4% -55.38% -26.81% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year IRIDEX Corporation has -26.81% weaker performance while IRIDEX Corporation’s rivals have 46.73% stronger performance.

Liquidity

IRIDEX Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, IRIDEX Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.65 and has 3.94 Quick Ratio. IRIDEX Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IRIDEX Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.76 shows that IRIDEX Corporation is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, IRIDEX Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.05 which is 4.61% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

IRIDEX Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

IRIDEX Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.