Reviewing iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC)’s and Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX)’s results

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies Inc. 79 12.19 N/A -1.87 0.00 Valeritas Holdings Inc. 6 0.75 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0.00% -68.9% -37.1% Valeritas Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -102.7%

Liquidity

iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Valeritas Holdings Inc. are 4.5 and 4 respectively. Valeritas Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Valeritas Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Valeritas Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of iRhythm Technologies Inc. is $80, with potential downside of -1.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of iRhythm Technologies Inc. shares and 71.2% of Valeritas Holdings Inc. shares. 1.6% are iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iRhythm Technologies Inc. -4.98% 1.51% -21.81% -9.01% 4.19% 1.89% Valeritas Holdings Inc. -21.43% -8.04% -28.01% -73.26% -80.49% -11.29%

For the past year iRhythm Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Valeritas Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors iRhythm Technologies Inc. beats Valeritas Holdings Inc.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on developing technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes. It offers V-Go, a disposable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject, a disposable needle-free injection system that delivers drugs ranging from small molecules to large proteins, as well as antibodies and vaccines; and Micro-Trans microneedle array patch technology to deliver drugs into the dermis layer of the skin. In addition, its products include V-Go Prefill, which is in the design-development stage, for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go Link that is in the early stages of development for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors in the United States. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.