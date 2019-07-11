Reviewing iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC)’s and Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX)’s results

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|iRhythm Technologies Inc.
|79
|12.19
|N/A
|-1.87
|0.00
|Valeritas Holdings Inc.
|6
|0.75
|N/A
|-3.03
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|iRhythm Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-68.9%
|-37.1%
|Valeritas Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-102.7%
Liquidity
iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Valeritas Holdings Inc. are 4.5 and 4 respectively. Valeritas Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to iRhythm Technologies Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Valeritas Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|iRhythm Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Valeritas Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of iRhythm Technologies Inc. is $80, with potential downside of -1.21%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of iRhythm Technologies Inc. shares and 71.2% of Valeritas Holdings Inc. shares. 1.6% are iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|iRhythm Technologies Inc.
|-4.98%
|1.51%
|-21.81%
|-9.01%
|4.19%
|1.89%
|Valeritas Holdings Inc.
|-21.43%
|-8.04%
|-28.01%
|-73.26%
|-80.49%
|-11.29%
For the past year iRhythm Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Valeritas Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors iRhythm Technologies Inc. beats Valeritas Holdings Inc.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on developing technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes. It offers V-Go, a disposable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject, a disposable needle-free injection system that delivers drugs ranging from small molecules to large proteins, as well as antibodies and vaccines; and Micro-Trans microneedle array patch technology to deliver drugs into the dermis layer of the skin. In addition, its products include V-Go Prefill, which is in the design-development stage, for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go Link that is in the early stages of development for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors in the United States. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
