Reviewing iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC)’s and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)’s results

We are comparing iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies Inc. 79 12.47 N/A -1.87 0.00 Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 58 6.62 N/A 0.42 119.83

Table 1 highlights iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0.00% -68.9% -37.1% Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.8%

Liquidity

iRhythm Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 4.3 Quick Ratio. Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$80 is iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -3.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% are iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iRhythm Technologies Inc. -4.98% 1.51% -21.81% -9.01% 4.19% 1.89% Tactile Systems Technology Inc. -13.33% -4.34% -30.01% -19.84% 10.5% 10.23%

For the past year iRhythm Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors iRhythm Technologies Inc.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.