Reviewing iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC)’s and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)’s results

We are comparing iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|iRhythm Technologies Inc.
|79
|12.47
|N/A
|-1.87
|0.00
|Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
|58
|6.62
|N/A
|0.42
|119.83
Table 1 highlights iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|iRhythm Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-68.9%
|-37.1%
|Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
|0.00%
|9.5%
|7.8%
Liquidity
iRhythm Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 4.3 Quick Ratio. Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than iRhythm Technologies Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|iRhythm Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$80 is iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -3.38%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
1.6% are iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|iRhythm Technologies Inc.
|-4.98%
|1.51%
|-21.81%
|-9.01%
|4.19%
|1.89%
|Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
|-13.33%
|-4.34%
|-30.01%
|-19.84%
|10.5%
|10.23%
For the past year iRhythm Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
Summary
Tactile Systems Technology Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors iRhythm Technologies Inc.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
