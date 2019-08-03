Reviewing iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC)’s and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies Inc. 80 10.35 N/A -1.87 0.00 Hologic Inc. 47 4.05 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Hologic Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0.00% -76.4% -37.9% Hologic Inc. 0.00% -0.4% -0.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of iRhythm Technologies Inc. are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Hologic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1. iRhythm Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hologic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Hologic Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hologic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 4.95% for iRhythm Technologies Inc. with consensus price target of $80. Meanwhile, Hologic Inc.’s consensus price target is $52, while its potential upside is 3.48%. The information presented earlier suggests that iRhythm Technologies Inc. looks more robust than Hologic Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Hologic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 99.1%. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Hologic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iRhythm Technologies Inc. -0.75% 7.65% 13.75% -3.04% 11.22% 19.66% Hologic Inc. 3.66% 6.26% 11.39% 13.86% 19.41% 24.7%

For the past year iRhythm Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Hologic Inc.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test. The Breast Health segment offers breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital and film-based mammography systems; computer-aided detection (CAD) for mammography; invasive breast biopsy devices; breast biopsy site markers; and breast biopsy guidance systems. This segment also provides Dimensions platform, a mammography gantry for 2D and tomosynthesis image acquisition and display; C-View that provides a 2D image; Selenia digital mammography platform; and SecurView Workstation. The GYN Surgical segment offers NovaSure system to treat women suffering from abnormal uterine bleeding; and MyoSure system for the hysteroscopic removal of fibroids. The Skeletal Health segment provides discovery and horizon X-ray bone densitometers that assess the bone density of fracture sites; and mini C-arm imaging systems to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures on a patientÂ’s extremities, such as the hand, wrist, knee, foot, and ankle. The company sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and a network of independent distributors and sales representatives. Hologic, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.