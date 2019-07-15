Reviewing iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC)’s and Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX)’s results

Both iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies Inc. 79 12.11 N/A -1.87 0.00 Endologix Inc. 7 0.74 N/A -8.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Endologix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Endologix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0.00% -68.9% -37.1% Endologix Inc. 0.00% -231.2% -26.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of iRhythm Technologies Inc. are 3.5 and 3.5. Competitively, Endologix Inc. has 1.6 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Endologix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Endologix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Endologix Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The downside potential is -0.55% for iRhythm Technologies Inc. with average price target of $80. Meanwhile, Endologix Inc.’s average price target is $4.5, while its potential downside is -29.58%. The data provided earlier shows that iRhythm Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Endologix Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of iRhythm Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.8% of Endologix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.5% are Endologix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iRhythm Technologies Inc. -4.98% 1.51% -21.81% -9.01% 4.19% 1.89% Endologix Inc. 4.69% 10.2% 15.46% -39.64% -86.04% -6.42%

For the past year iRhythm Technologies Inc. has 1.89% stronger performance while Endologix Inc. has -6.42% weaker performance.

Summary

iRhythm Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Endologix Inc.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. The company also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, it offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which attach to the main body of its EVAR device, allowing physicians to customize it to fit the patientÂ’s anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the optimal delivery of its EVAR products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. The company offers its EVAR products under Powerlink System, IntuiTrak, AFX, VELA Proximal Endograft brand names; and EVAS products under the Nellix EVAS system brand name. It sells its products through direct sales force, network of agents, and independent distributors or agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.