Reviewing iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC)’s and BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s results

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) and BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies Inc. 79 9.38 N/A -1.87 0.00 BIOLASE Inc. 2 0.60 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for iRhythm Technologies Inc. and BIOLASE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of iRhythm Technologies Inc. and BIOLASE Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0.00% -76.4% -37.9% BIOLASE Inc. 0.00% -156.2% -60.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of iRhythm Technologies Inc. are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor BIOLASE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. iRhythm Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BIOLASE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for iRhythm Technologies Inc. and BIOLASE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BIOLASE Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s upside potential is 16.64% at a $80 consensus price target. BIOLASE Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 consensus price target and a 154.24% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that BIOLASE Inc. appears more favorable than iRhythm Technologies Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of iRhythm Technologies Inc. shares and 35.5% of BIOLASE Inc. shares. iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, BIOLASE Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iRhythm Technologies Inc. -0.75% 7.65% 13.75% -3.04% 11.22% 19.66% BIOLASE Inc. -0.64% 9.93% -30.49% -17.64% 19.23% 56.57%

For the past year iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BIOLASE Inc.

Summary

iRhythm Technologies Inc. beats BIOLASE Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

BIOLASE, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissue; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners. Its dental imaging products comprise 3Shape Trios intraoral scanner and digital impression systems for high-speed digital 3-D picture taking; Galaxy BioMill CAD/CAM system that enables dental practitioners to design, scan, mill, and finish crowns, inlays, and veneers inside the dental office; and CEFLA NewTom VGi and VG3 3-D cone beam computed tomography devices. In addition, the company manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces. It sells its products primarily to dentists in general practice through its field sales force and distributor network. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.