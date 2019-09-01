Reviewing IRadimed Corporation (IRMD)’s and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)’s results

IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed Corporation 23 6.47 N/A 0.60 39.80 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 30 1.68 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for IRadimed Corporation and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides IRadimed Corporation and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15.2% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1%

Risk and Volatility

IRadimed Corporation’s current beta is 1.61 and it happens to be 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has beta of 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

IRadimed Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.5 and 8.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. are 2.4 and 1.4 respectively. IRadimed Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IRadimed Corporation and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.4% and 44.05% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of IRadimed Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRadimed Corporation 24.05% 18.39% 2.62% -10.43% 4.28% -2.37% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 3.84% 6.4% 19.19% 25.45% -3.73% 12.05%

For the past year IRadimed Corporation has -2.37% weaker performance while Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has 12.05% stronger performance.

Summary

IRadimed Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.