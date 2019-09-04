Reviewing IRadimed Corporation (IRMD)’s and Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)’s results

IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed Corporation 23 6.33 N/A 0.60 39.80 Neovasc Inc. 4 10.66 N/A -25.49 0.00

Demonstrates IRadimed Corporation and Neovasc Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides IRadimed Corporation and Neovasc Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15.2% Neovasc Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.4% of IRadimed Corporation shares and 4.64% of Neovasc Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of IRadimed Corporation shares. Competitively, 7.84% are Neovasc Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRadimed Corporation 24.05% 18.39% 2.62% -10.43% 4.28% -2.37% Neovasc Inc. -7.14% -42.47% -44.68% -63.78% -91.9% -54.73%

For the past year IRadimed Corporation has stronger performance than Neovasc Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors IRadimed Corporation beats Neovasc Inc.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers. In addition, it offers consulting and original equipment manufacturing services to other medical device companies. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.