Reviewing IRadimed Corporation (IRMD)’s and Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed Corporation 24 7.15 N/A 0.60 39.80 Medigus Ltd. 3 17.60 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IRadimed Corporation and Medigus Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15.2% Medigus Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IRadimed Corporation and Medigus Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.4% and 10.91%. 0.9% are IRadimed Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.04% of Medigus Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRadimed Corporation 24.05% 18.39% 2.62% -10.43% 4.28% -2.37% Medigus Ltd. -4.38% 2.56% -15.49% -2.04% -26.15% -7.69%

For the past year IRadimed Corporation has stronger performance than Medigus Ltd.

Summary

IRadimed Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Medigus Ltd.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers MUSE, an ultrasonic surgical endostapler system for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; and miniaturized video cameras for use in various medical procedures, as well as specialized industrial applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.