Reviewing iQIYI Inc. (IQ)’s and Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s results

This is a contrast between iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) and Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iQIYI Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.37 0.00 Zillow Group Inc. 40 3.52 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iQIYI Inc. 0.00% -53.1% -23.9% Zillow Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for iQIYI Inc. and Zillow Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iQIYI Inc. 1 1 2 2.50 Zillow Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

iQIYI Inc.’s consensus price target is $20.2, while its potential upside is 9.01%. Meanwhile, Zillow Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $44.33, while its potential upside is 45.82%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Zillow Group Inc. is looking more favorable than iQIYI Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.8% of iQIYI Inc. shares and 2.55% of Zillow Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 51.33% of iQIYI Inc. shares. Competitively, Zillow Group Inc. has 1.21% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iQIYI Inc. -2.72% -10.32% -16.26% -4.08% -39.53% 25.02% Zillow Group Inc. 2.04% 5% 53.77% 48.69% -10.34% 58.2%

For the past year iQIYI Inc. was less bullish than Zillow Group Inc.

Summary

Zillow Group Inc. beats iQIYI Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. The company also operates movie theaters in China. In addition, it provides membership, content distribution, live broadcasting, and online gaming services. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com, Inc. and changed its name to iQIYI, Inc. in November 2017. iQIYI, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Beijing, China. iQIYI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Baidu Holdings Limited.

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The companyÂ’s portfolio of consumer brands comprises real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, and RealEstate.com. It also offers a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various brands comprising Mortech, dotloop, and Bridge Interactive, as well as provides advertising services to real estate agents, and rental and mortgage professionals. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.