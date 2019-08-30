Reviewing iPic Entertainment Inc. (IPIC)’s and MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)’s results

Since iPic Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:IPIC) and MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) are part of the Entertainment – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPic Entertainment Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.88 0.00 MSG Networks Inc. 21 1.68 N/A 2.51 7.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of iPic Entertainment Inc. and MSG Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has iPic Entertainment Inc. and MSG Networks Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPic Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 17.5% -16.9% MSG Networks Inc. 0.00% -32.6% 22.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of iPic Entertainment Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, MSG Networks Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. MSG Networks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than iPic Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for iPic Entertainment Inc. and MSG Networks Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iPic Entertainment Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MSG Networks Inc. 2 0 1 2.33

Meanwhile, MSG Networks Inc.’s average price target is $19.67, while its potential upside is 19.94%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

iPic Entertainment Inc. and MSG Networks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.4% and 0%. About 0.4% of iPic Entertainment Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, MSG Networks Inc. has 3.73% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iPic Entertainment Inc. -62.17% -70.59% -75.67% -77.04% -85.71% -68.14% MSG Networks Inc. -1.04% -6.87% -19.64% -14.69% -16.34% -19.4%

For the past year MSG Networks Inc. has weaker performance than iPic Entertainment Inc.

Summary

MSG Networks Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors iPic Entertainment Inc.

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates a casual restaurant, a farm-to-glass full-service bar, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. It operates 121 screens at 16 locations in 10 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

MSG Networks Inc. engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company and changed its name to MSG Networks Inc. in October 2015. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in New York, New York.