Reviewing iPic Entertainment Inc. (IPIC)’s and CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS.A)’s results

iPic Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:IPIC) and CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS.A)

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPic Entertainment Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.88 0.00 CBS Corporation 49 1.08 N/A 8.01 6.43

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPic Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 17.5% -16.9% CBS Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.4% of iPic Entertainment Inc. shares and 0% of CBS Corporation shares. About 0.4% of iPic Entertainment Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iPic Entertainment Inc. -62.17% -70.59% -75.67% -77.04% -85.71% -68.14% CBS Corporation 0.96% 1.86% 0.53% 3.75% -10.33% 17.4%

For the past year iPic Entertainment Inc. has -68.14% weaker performance while CBS Corporation has 17.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors CBS Corporation beats iPic Entertainment Inc.

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates a casual restaurant, a farm-to-glass full-service bar, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. It operates 121 screens at 16 locations in 10 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.