Reviewing IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP)’s and Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)’s results

Both IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) and Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics Corporation 130 10.19 35.41M 6.71 19.52 Lam Research Corporation 221 -280.00 143.94M 15.41 13.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of IPG Photonics Corporation and Lam Research Corporation. Lam Research Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than IPG Photonics Corporation. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. IPG Photonics Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Lam Research Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us IPG Photonics Corporation and Lam Research Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics Corporation 27,236,366.43% 15.9% 13.7% Lam Research Corporation 64,987,132.60% 46.7% 22.7%

Risk & Volatility

IPG Photonics Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 111.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.11 beta. Competitively, Lam Research Corporation is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

IPG Photonics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.5. Competitively, Lam Research Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. IPG Photonics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lam Research Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for IPG Photonics Corporation and Lam Research Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Lam Research Corporation 0 5 4 2.44

IPG Photonics Corporation has a 39.77% upside potential and an average price target of $185. Competitively Lam Research Corporation has an average price target of $228.22, with potential downside of -0.94%. The results provided earlier shows that IPG Photonics Corporation appears more favorable than Lam Research Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.2% of IPG Photonics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.1% of Lam Research Corporation are owned by institutional investors. IPG Photonics Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 14.8%. Competitively, Lam Research Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IPG Photonics Corporation -8.82% -16.37% -23.31% -1.68% -41.59% 15.64% Lam Research Corporation -3.86% 9.03% 2.28% 22.04% 11.06% 53.2%

For the past year IPG Photonics Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Lam Research Corporation.

Summary

Lam Research Corporation beats on 10 of the 15 factors IPG Photonics Corporation.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications, primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks, such as fiber to the home, fiber to the curb, passive optical networks, and dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) networks; ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources; and single-frequency, linearly polarized, and polarization-maintaining versions of its amplifier products. In addition, the company offers interconnect, coarse wavelength division multiplexing, DWDM, and tunable-based pluggable interfaces to serve optical transmission needs; integrated laser systems; 2D flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool for use in automotive, appliances, rail cars, and other sheet metal fabrication; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. Its thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films. In addition, the company offers plasma etch products, such as Kiyo that provide solutions for conductor etch applications; Versys metal products, which offer a platform for BEOL metal etch processes; Flex for dielectric etch applications; and Syndion to address various through-silicon via etch and complementary image sensor etch applications. Further, it provides single-wafer clean products comprising EOS, Da Vinci, DV-Prime, and SP series products for wet etch and clean applications in wafer-level packaging; and Coronus plasma-based bevel clean products to enhance die yield by removing particles, residues, and unwanted films from the waferÂ’s edge, as well as legacy products. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.