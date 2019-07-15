Reviewing Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA)’s and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s results

Both Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 and a Quick Ratio of 20.1. Competitively, Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27 and has 27 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Synthorx Inc.’s average target price is $30, while its potential upside is 93.92%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 86.1%. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 3.69% 0.72% 14.83% 25.2% -25.13% 26.89% Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 26.89% stronger performance while Synthorx Inc. has -7.19% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Synthorx Inc. beats Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.