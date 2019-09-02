Reviewing Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA)’s and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s results

This is a contrast between Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Risk & Volatility

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 1.8 beta indicates that its volatility is 80.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is 20.1 while its Current Ratio is 20.1. Meanwhile, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.56% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.