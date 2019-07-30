Reviewing Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA)’s and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s results

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 25.31 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.03 beta indicates that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is 103.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.04 beta which is 204.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.1. The Current Ratio of rival Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

On the other hand, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 72.65% and its average target price is $14.71.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 95.3% respectively. 0.4% are Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 3.69% 0.72% 14.83% 25.2% -25.13% 26.89% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 26.89% stronger performance while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -48.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.