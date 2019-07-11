Reviewing Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA)’s and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s results

Since Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 18.15 N/A -0.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.03 shows that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.25 beta and it is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 84.31% and its average target price is $35.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 3.69% 0.72% 14.83% 25.2% -25.13% 26.89% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. was more bullish than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.