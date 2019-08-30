Reviewing Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA)’s and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s results

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.8 shows that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.51 beta which is 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 and a Quick Ratio of 20.1. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.5 and has 14.5 Quick Ratio. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $82.67, while its potential upside is 77.02%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 99.2% respectively. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.14%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.