Reviewing Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA)’s and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s results

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 81.84 N/A -2.11 0.00

Demonstrates Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. On the competitive side is, Cue Biopharma Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cue Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 21.7%. Insiders held 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Cue Biopharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.