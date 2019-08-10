Reviewing Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA)’s and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.37 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Risk & Volatility

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.8 and its 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s 36.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 5.2% respectively. About 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.