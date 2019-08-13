Reviewing Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA)’s and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)’s results

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1622.11 N/A -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Risk and Volatility

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 1.8 beta, while its volatility is 80.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a 2.67 beta which is 167.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

20.1 and 20.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. Its rival Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $27, while its potential upside is 120.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares and 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. About 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.14% are Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 177.85% stronger performance while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.