Reviewing Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA)’s and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 130 17.31 N/A -12.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Volatility & Risk

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.8 beta. BeiGene Ltd.’s 1.04 beta is the reason why it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Its competitor BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of BeiGene Ltd. is $205.5, which is potential 60.15% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares and 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. About 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 177.85% stronger performance while BeiGene Ltd. has -2.08% weaker performance.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.