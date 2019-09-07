Reviewing Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA)’s and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s results

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Demonstrates Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Volatility and Risk

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.8 and its 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.98 beta which makes it 198.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 and a Quick Ratio of 20.1. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 8.5%. 1.14% are Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.