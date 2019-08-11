Reviewing Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA)’s and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s results

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 497.31 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Risk & Volatility

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.8 beta. Ardelyx Inc. on the other hand, has 1.86 beta which makes it 86.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

20.1 and 20.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. Its rival Ardelyx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ardelyx Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Ardelyx Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Ardelyx Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.