Reviewing Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)’s and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s results

Both Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 10.94 N/A 2.56 25.74 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Risk and Volatility

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.04. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.4 and a Quick Ratio of 9.4. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and has 4.9 Quick Ratio. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 18.22% for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $73. Competitively the consensus target price of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is $22, which is potential 2,344.44% upside. The data provided earlier shows that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.