Reviewing Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)’s and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s results

Since Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 68 12.04 N/A 2.56 25.74 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 24 1.50 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Risk & Volatility

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.04 and it happens to be 104.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s 1.69 beta is the reason why it is 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. On the competitive side is, Puma Biotechnology Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 9.95% for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $75.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.5% and 99.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 11.4% are Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.