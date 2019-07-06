Reviewing Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)’s and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s results

Since Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 12.12 N/A 2.58 25.76 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.32 beta means Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 132.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Oragenics Inc.’s 1.56 beta is the reason why it is 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.4. The Current Ratio of rival Oragenics Inc. is 18.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.8. Oragenics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oragenics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $68.33, while its potential upside is 5.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.4% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 24.3% of Oragenics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.06% -20.66% 9.91% 29.22% 43.49% 23.1% Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oragenics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.