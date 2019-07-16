Reviewing Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and its rivals on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 85.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.30% 14.40% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 67 25.76 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

With average target price of $86.4, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a potential upside of 27.32%. The rivals have a potential upside of 133.02%. Based on the results shown earlier, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.06% -20.66% 9.91% 29.22% 43.49% 23.1% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.4 and a Quick Ratio of 9.4. Competitively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 132.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.32. Competitively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals beat Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.