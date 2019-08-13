Reviewing Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)’s and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s results

This is a contrast between Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 11.62 N/A 2.56 25.74 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

9.4 and 9.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival INmune Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.89% and an $75.25 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.5% and 7.2%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, INmune Bio Inc. has 67.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than INmune Bio Inc.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.