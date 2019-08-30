Reviewing Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)’s and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s results

Both Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 11.14 N/A 2.56 25.74 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

9.4 and 9.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 59.8 and 59.8 respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.49% and an $73 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.83% stronger performance while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -32.71% weaker performance.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hoth Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.