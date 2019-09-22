Reviewing Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)’s and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s results

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 11.03 N/A 2.56 25.74 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.4. The Current Ratio of rival G1 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 30.2. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $82, and a 30.76% upside potential. Meanwhile, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $45, while its potential upside is 34.05%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, G1 Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.