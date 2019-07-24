Reviewing Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)’s and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s results

This is a contrast between Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 68 11.93 N/A 2.58 25.76 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 19 56.74 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Risk & Volatility

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.32 beta, while its volatility is 132.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.63 beta which is 163.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Its competitor Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.83% and an $68.33 consensus target price. On the other hand, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 5.42% and its consensus target price is $26.86. The information presented earlier suggests that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Cara Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.4% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 60.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.06% -20.66% 9.91% 29.22% 43.49% 23.1% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cara Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.