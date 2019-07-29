Reviewing Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)’s and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s results

This is a contrast between Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 68 11.92 N/A 2.58 25.76 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 40.65 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4. Competitively, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has 12.9 and 12.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$75.25 is Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 17.76%. Meanwhile, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 147.52%. The results provided earlier shows that Arcus Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.4% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 50.1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.06% -20.66% 9.91% 29.22% 43.49% 23.1% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Arcus Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.