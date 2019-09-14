Reviewing Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)’s and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s results

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 70 11.65 N/A 2.56 25.74 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 13.30 N/A -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Risk & Volatility

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.04. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 10.27% for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $73.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 21.4% respectively. 0.3% are Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.