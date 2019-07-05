Reviewing Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)’s and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 12.23 N/A 2.58 25.76 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.40 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility & Risk

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.32 beta, while its volatility is 132.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s 194.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.94 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Current Ratio is 9.4. Meanwhile, ADMA Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 4.23% at a $68.33 average target price. Competitively ADMA Biologics Inc. has an average target price of $10.9, with potential upside of 193.01%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.4% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 57.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 25.5% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.06% -20.66% 9.91% 29.22% 43.49% 23.1% ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ADMA Biologics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.