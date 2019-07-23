Reviewing InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s results

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 13.1% and 2.46% respectively. 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has weaker performance than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.