Reviewing InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s results

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-91.64
|0.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 13.1% and 2.46% respectively. 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|-9.3%
|-25.48%
|-18.18%
|-41.21%
|-85.73%
|-22.52%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-8.45%
|-8.92%
|-14.88%
|0%
|0%
|-3.45%
For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has weaker performance than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Summary
Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
