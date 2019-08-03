Reviewing InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s results

Both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Risk and Volatility

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 179.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $3.25, with potential upside of 302.98%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares and 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.