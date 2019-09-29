Reviewing InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s results

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 9.24M -8.46 0.00 Omeros Corporation 19 -0.12 43.31M -2.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Omeros Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1,538,461,538.46% -184.1% -105.5% Omeros Corporation 232,100,750.27% 132.1% -127.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.37 beta indicates that InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 37.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Omeros Corporation has a 2.95 beta and it is 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Its rival Omeros Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Omeros Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Omeros Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26 average price target and a 58.54% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 52.5% respectively. About 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Omeros Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Omeros Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 6 of the 11 factors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.