Reviewing InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s results

We are contrasting InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are 6.9 and 6.9. Competitively, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 5.8 and 5.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.8% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.