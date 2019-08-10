Reviewing InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s results

We are contrasting InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 88.00 N/A -1.58 0.00

Demonstrates InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Risk & Volatility

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a beta of 1.37 and its 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s 120.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. which has a 9.2 Current Ratio and a 9.2 Quick Ratio. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s consensus price target is $13.4, while its potential upside is 208.05%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 55.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 16.83% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.