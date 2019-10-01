Reviewing InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 9.18M -8.46 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 11.54M -5.68 0.00

Demonstrates InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1,535,887,569.01% -184.1% -105.5% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1,569,854,441.57% 133.4% -31.8%

Volatility and Risk

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 55.2%. About 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.