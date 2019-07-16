Reviewing InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00 Novavax Inc. 19 3.73 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Novavax Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Novavax Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Novavax Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Novavax Inc. has an average target price of $1.35, with potential downside of -71.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares and 34.42% of Novavax Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.95% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52% Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than Novavax Inc.

Summary

Novavax Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.