Reviewing InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.37 shows that InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.81 beta is the reason why it is 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 and its Quick Ratio is 9.4. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 195.86% and its average target price is $5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.