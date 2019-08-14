Reviewing InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s results

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8%

Risk and Volatility

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s 1.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 37.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.8 which is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Its rival Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares and 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance while Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 177.85% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.