Reviewing InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

Both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 81.96 N/A -1.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, which is potential 65.73% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.