Reviewing InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

Both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.46
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|81.96
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|-184.1%
|-105.5%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Analyst Ratings
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, which is potential 65.73% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|16.11%
|-14.81%
|-52.12%
|-60.95%
|-69.49%
|-56.56%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.