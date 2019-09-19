Reviewing InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s results

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 45.50 N/A -1.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Epizyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Epizyme Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Volatility and Risk

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.37 beta. Epizyme Inc.’s 146.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.46 beta.

Liquidity

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Epizyme Inc. are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. Epizyme Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Epizyme Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Epizyme Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.5 consensus price target and a 83.13% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Epizyme Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance while Epizyme Inc. has 115.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.