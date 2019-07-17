Reviewing InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s results

We are comparing InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-91.64
|0.00
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.93
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0.00%
|-69.1%
|-59.6%
Volatility & Risk
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 76.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.76. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.33 beta.
Liquidity
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 13.1% and 0.8% respectively. About 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|-9.3%
|-25.48%
|-18.18%
|-41.21%
|-85.73%
|-22.52%
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|1.16%
|14%
|23.04%
|-1.04%
|-43.4%
|82.86%
For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
