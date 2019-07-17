Reviewing InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s results

We are comparing InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -8.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -69.1% -59.6%

Volatility & Risk

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 76.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.76. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 13.1% and 0.8% respectively. About 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 1.16% 14% 23.04% -1.04% -43.4% 82.86%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.