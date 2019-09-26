Reviewing InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Risk & Volatility

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Its rival CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $17.5, while its potential upside is 213.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares and 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.74% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.