Reviewing InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s results

Both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 highlights InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 0% respectively. About 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.